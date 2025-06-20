Israeli envoy: We won’t stop until Iran’s threat ends

At a tense session of the United Nations Security Council, Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon announced that Israeli attacks on Iran will not stop. His remarks came amid growing global concern over escalating violence and rising casualties in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking firmly during the session, Danon stated that Israel will continue its military operations until the perceived Iranian nuclear threat is fully neutralized. He declared, “We will not stop until Iran’s war machine is dismantled and our people — and yours — are safe.”

Danon accused Iran of posing a direct danger to global peace, citing its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons and support for regional militias. He stressed that peace is not possible without removing Iran’s military capabilities, especially those tied to its nuclear program.

In response, Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani condemned Israel’s continued attacks and called for urgent action from the Security Council. He said Israel was openly declaring its intent to keep bombing Iran, which he described as a clear violation of international law.

Ambassador Iravani also voiced serious concern over reports suggesting possible U.S. involvement in the conflict. He warned that such a development would intensify the crisis and urged world powers to act now before the situation spirals beyond control.