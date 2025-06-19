Pakistan gaining global ground: Defence minister praises army chief’s US visit as diplomatic milestone

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hailed Pakistan’s growing influence on military, economic, and diplomatic fronts, calling the recent visit of Pakistan’s Army Chief to the United States a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament House, Asif said the historic meeting between Pakistan’s top military official and US President Donald Trump reflected Pakistan’s rising international stature. He emphasized that no other military chief from any country had received such a high-level invitation recently, which he described as a “clear message to the world.”

He credited this achievement to Pakistan’s “hybrid model” of governance — the collaboration between civilian leadership and the military — which he claimed has helped steer the country toward progress and global recognition. “Our success lies in unity across institutions,” Asif added.

The defence minister also pointed to improving economic indicators, stating that Pakistan is regaining strategic and financial stability. He asserted that Pakistan had successfully strengthened its position regarding its regional rival, India, and was now being recognized for its balanced diplomacy.

Turning to international affairs, Asif expressed full support for Iran amid rising tensions. He called Iran a “brotherly Islamic nation” and urged the Muslim world to stand united during these testing times. He added that solidarity among Muslim countries is essential in defending their sovereignty and shared values.

Asif concluded by saying that continued cooperation between civil and military institutions is vital for sustaining progress, enhancing diplomatic ties, and maintaining regional stability. He urged the nation to support this unified approach for a stronger Pakistan.