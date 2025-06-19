‘I LOVE PAKISTAN’: TRUMP Trump praises Field Marshal for India ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said it was an honour to meet Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a luncheon held in his honour at the White House.

Speaking to the media after the event on Thursday, Trump extended his gratitude to Asim Munir for visiting and acknowledged the army chief’s role in helping avert further military escalation in the region.

“It is an honour for me to meet Asim Munir,” Trump said. “I invited him to thank him for not going to war. He deserves appreciation for helping secure the ceasefire.”

The luncheon followed recent tensions between Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed neighbours who have seen a sharp rise in hostilities. Trump noted the gravity of the situation and stressed the importance of dialogue and restraint.

“Pakistan and India are both nuclear powers,” the US president said. “We’re in talks with Pakistan on a trade agreement. The leadership of both nations is truly remarkable.”

The meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump was held at the White House Cabinet Room over lunch.

According to sources, the two leaders also discussed Pakistan-US relations and exchanged views on Iran-Israel conflict.

Earlier, Trump called army chief “extremely influential,” crediting him with playing a major role in securing a ceasefire with India.

“I love Pakistan,” Trump said when asked what he wanted to achieve diplomatically in the meeting with Pakistan’s army chief.

“This man [the army chief] was extremely influential in stopping it [the war] from the Pakistan side,” he added.

Trump also highlighted his role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, saying that he prevented war between two nuclear powers.

During his US visit, COAS Munir also met overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC a day earlier.

The army chief lauded the diaspora’s contributions to the country’s economy and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains, as per the ISPR.

Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the upcoming meeting between COAS Munir and President Trump “a positive step in Pakistan-US relations”.

“Especially given the president’s role in mediating a ceasefire,” he wrote.

“Following Pakistan’s decisive victory in the recent five-day war, India has regrettably resisted all efforts toward a permanent peace, including US-led diplomacy.”

“Pakistan neither seeks conflict nor are we desperate for dialogue. But we do recognise that peace is in both nations’ interests. There is no military solution to our disputes.”

“India’s weaponisation of water, repression in Kashmir, and politicisation of terrorism are unsustainable positions. The path forward lies in honest diplomacy – not denial,” he concluded.