Sindh budget 2025-26: Karachi to get ₹21 billion for major development projects

The Sindh government has proposed Rs. 21 billion in the 2025–26 budget for major development projects in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. The budget focuses on improving infrastructure, education, public transport, digital governance, and safety measures across the city.

A large part of the budget will improve roads, sewerage systems, and water supply. The government has allocated Rs. 8.8 billion for water supply schemes alone. In education, 333 primary schools will be upgraded, and a digital attendance system will be introduced in public schools. With JICA’s support, Rs. 537 million will be spent on upgrading 20 girls’ primary schools.

Under the CLICK Project, the government plans to spend Rs. 21.1 billion. The budget also includes the distribution of 140,000 solar home systems to support clean energy. Public transport is also set to expand, with Pakistan’s first 50 electric buses being launched in Karachi, and 100 more buses expected by August 2025.

The BRT projects are a major highlight, with continued work on Yellow Line and over 50% completion of the Red Line. The Karachi Safe City Project will see expansion of AI-powered surveillance systems. Additionally, improvements will be made to Korangi Causeway Bridge and Shahrah-e-Bhutto.

The budget outlines plans for restoring historical sites and revamping commercial zones. These efforts aim to beautify the city, boost tourism, and improve economic activity in key areas of Karachi.