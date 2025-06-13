Starc shines as Australia set massive 282-run target for South Africa in WTC final

Australia put South Africa under huge pressure by setting a target of 282 runs in the World Test Championship final. Mitchell Starc led the charge with an unbeaten 58 runs, helping Australia build a strong second-innings total. His solid partnership with Josh Hazlewood added 59 crucial runs for the last wicket. South Africa now face a steep chase at Lord’s.

Australia began the day at 144-8 with only a modest lead. Captain Pat Cummins had hoped to add just 20–30 runs more. However, Starc and Hazlewood stayed calm and extended the lead far beyond that. Although Nathan Lyon fell early, Starc remained focused and punished loose balls. He brought up his half-century with a stylish cut shot.

South Africa tried everything to break the stand, using six bowlers throughout the morning. But they struggled to remove the tail quickly. Hazlewood supported Starc well by holding his ground and rotating strike. Eventually, part-time bowler Aiden Markram ended the stand by dismissing Hazlewood for 17.

South Africa’s task is now extremely tough. They need to chase the second-highest fourth-innings score ever at Lord’s to win. Their first-innings collapse, where they managed only 138, shows how difficult the pitch is. However, they have more than two days to try and complete the chase.

With Australia in a strong position, South Africa will need something extraordinary. Starc’s calm under pressure may prove to be the turning point. Now, all eyes are on South Africa’s batters to see if they can rise to the challenge.