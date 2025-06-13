PM Shehbaz thanks UAE for easing tensions with India, highlights tech vision in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the UAE leadership for helping reduce tensions between Pakistan and India during a recent conflict. He met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and praised the Gulf country’s peaceful efforts. The prime minister said the UAE played a helpful role in promoting peace and dialogue in the region.

The visit came after a tense standoff between Pakistan and India, triggered by what Islamabad called a false flag attack in Pahalgam. Both countries exchanged air and missile strikes. Pakistan claimed it shot down six Indian aircraft, including a Rafale jet. PM Shehbaz used the meeting to thank the UAE for supporting Pakistan’s stance during the crisis.

Both leaders agreed to keep working together for peace and regional stability. They also expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two nations. The prime minister invited the UAE president to visit Pakistan soon. Senior Pakistani officials, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Asim Munir, were present at the meeting.

Later, PM Shehbaz spoke at London Tech Week 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi. He said Pakistan is focused on digital growth and empowering its youth. He added that Pakistan is becoming a modern, tech-driven country ready to connect with the world. The event highlighted Pakistan’s ambition to grow its knowledge-based economy.

Meanwhile, back home, PM Shehbaz took notice of a massive salary hike for the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman. Their monthly salaries jumped from Rs205,000 to Rs1.3 million. The move sparked public backlash and criticism within the ruling party. PM Shehbaz has asked for a detailed report on the issue.