Federal govt strengthens fight against tax fraud with harsh penalties

The federal government has decided to take strong actions to stop sales tax evasion in Pakistan. They want to increase tax registration and reduce the sales tax gap across the country. New rules were introduced in the Finance Bill 2024-25 to improve compliance and promote digital transactions.

Under these new rules, tax officials can ask banks to freeze accounts of people who are not registered for sales tax. This move will help banks block financial services for those avoiding taxes. It aims to make tax evasion harder and improve law enforcement.

After registration, the tax officials must quickly lift the freeze to let banking services return to normal. Affected people will have 30 days to appeal to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue. This system ensures that people get a fair chance to respond.

The law also introduces strict punishments. Tax evaders can face up to 10 years in jail and fines up to 10 million rupees. Tax officials will get powers to investigate, arrest, and prosecute under criminal law.

Furthermore, officers can arrest tax fraud suspects with approval, except in emergencies. Suspects must appear before a special judge within 24 hours. This step ensures transparency and legal rights protection during investigations.