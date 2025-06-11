Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s “irresponsible” Brussels remarks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected the recent statement made by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Brussels, calling it “irresponsible and provocative.” In a press release on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said such remarks undermine peace and reflect poorly on the stature of a senior diplomat.

The statement emphasized that senior officials should use their platforms to promote harmony, not hostility. “A foreign minister’s tone should match the dignity of their office,” said the spokesperson, while urging India to practice self-reflection rather than blame-shifting.

Pakistan accused India of running a global disinformation campaign to present a false narrative of victimhood. However, the Foreign Office stated that India cannot hide its own role in supporting cross-border terrorism or suppressing human rights in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement also warned India against justifying its aggressive actions with misleading narratives. It reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and diplomacy but said the country remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty, citing its firm response to last month’s Indian attack.

Concluding the statement, Pakistan advised Indian leadership to raise the tone of its discourse and reduce its “obsessive focus” on Pakistan. “History will not remember who shouted the loudest, but who acted wisely,” the Foreign Office added.

Indian FM Jaishankar had earlier claimed in Brussels that India was ready to strike “deep into Pakistan” if provoked — a remark that drew sharp condemnation from Islamabad.