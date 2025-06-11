‘Love Guru’ breaks records, leaves ‘Maula Jatt’ behind

Romantic comedy film ‘Love Guru’, released on Eid-ul-Adha, has outperformed ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in its weekend box office earnings. The film has received a highly positive response from audiences in Pakistan and abroad. Viewers are especially enjoying the on-screen chemistry between Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan.

The movie was shot in London, where Mahira Khan plays a charming, bold girl with a love for the arts. Humayun Saeed, on the other hand, plays a character who flirts with various women. Their performances, along with the unique storyline, have made the film a hit among viewers.

Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Vasay Chaudhry, ‘Love Guru’ was released under the ARY Films banner. It blends romance with humor, including witty Pashto and Punjabi dialogues. This mix has added to the film’s appeal and laughter-filled experience for cinema-goers.

In just its opening weekend, ‘Love Guru’ earned PKR 12 crore, surpassing ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which had earned PKR 11 crore in the same time frame. The film’s strong weekend numbers indicate its wide acceptance across diverse audiences.

According to the producers, ‘Love Guru’ has so far made PKR 28 crore globally — PKR 13 crore from Pakistan and PKR 15 crore from international markets. The success marks a strong comeback for Pakistani cinema and highlights the growing popularity of romantic comedies in the region.