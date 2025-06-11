Bilawal challenges India’s aggression, calls for US intervention in talks

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party chairman, stressed that all issues with India, including Kashmir and water disputes, can be resolved through talks. He called on India to end using terrorism as a foreign policy tool. He added that even if the US has to “pull India by the ear” to bring it to dialogue, it would benefit the world.

Speaking to media in London before leaving for Brussels, Bilawal said Pakistan has honored the ceasefire since the last conflict, while India spread falsehoods to justify its attacks. He praised Pakistan’s media for responsible reporting compared to what he called India’s “paid” media spreading lies.

Bilawal highlighted that Pakistan responded effectively to India’s aggression. He praised Army Chief General Asim Munir, who received an honorary field marshal rank for his leadership. Regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, Bilawal insisted India cannot unilaterally suspend the agreement, which remains fully active under international law.

Addressing Indian terrorism in Canada, the US, and Pakistan, Bilawal accused India of funding terror groups. He urged India to stop supporting banned outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army. He also condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of targeting Muslims and escalating tensions with Pakistan, calling these actions threats to regional peace.

Finally, Bilawal welcomed US efforts, especially former President Trump’s statements for peace in the region. He hopes the US will pressure India into dialogue to ensure stability and growth. He said talks and cooperation are the only ways forward for lasting peace between Pakistan, India, and the region.