International exposure: PCB allows key players to join foreign leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for several key players, allowing them to join international leagues this summer. Big names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan are among those cleared to play. This step is part of the board’s strategy to balance player workload and increase international experience.

Pakistani players are set to take part in top competitions like the Big Bash League, County Cricket, Global Super League, and Caribbean Premier League. Although Babar Azam’s name hasn’t appeared in the BBL draft yet, his NOC indicates he will likely be available. Notably, this year’s BBL draft on June 19 will mark the first time Pakistani players are eligible to play the full season.

PCB has allowed each centrally contracted player to play in only two international leagues per year. This policy aims to manage fatigue while still offering financial and career growth through global exposure. The move also helps players stay match-fit during off-seasons and improve by playing in different conditions.

By granting NOCs, PCB aligns with the growing trend of overlapping league schedules worldwide. These opportunities let players stay active, sharp, and better prepared for national duties, especially major tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup. It also ensures players remain motivated and well-compensated without compromising on fitness.

Overall, the PCB’s decision shows smart planning. It supports player development and boosts Pakistan’s cricket profile internationally. With the leagues approaching, fans can expect to see their favorite stars perform globally, bringing experience and skill back to the national team.