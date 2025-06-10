Youth skill development gets a boost in Pakistan’s 2025 budget

The federal government has allocated Rs. 4.3 billion for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program in the 2025-26 budget. This initiative aims to train 161,500 young individuals in various technical fields to enhance employment opportunities. The program is designed to equip youth with market-driven skills, helping them secure better jobs and boost economic growth. The government hopes this investment will reduce unemployment and prepare youth for global job markets.

According to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the program will provide training in three key areas. Around 56,000 youth will receive IT training, 64,000 will be trained in industrial trades, and 49,000 will learn traditional trades. Additionally, 2,500 trainees will come from newly merged districts of FATA, ensuring inclusive skill development. These efforts aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, making young professionals more competitive in the workforce.

To further support digital education, the government plans to establish eight new IT training centers in urban areas of Sindh. These centers will help local and international IT graduates improve their job prospects and gain advanced technical skills. The initiative aligns with Pakistan’s push for a stronger digital economy, ensuring youth are prepared for global tech opportunities. The government has also allocated Rs. 5 billion for IT startups and specialized training programs.

The program also focuses on vocational training, offering certifications in high-demand fields. The government aims to increase workforce exports, allowing skilled professionals to compete internationally. Special training initiatives have already benefited thousands of students, including women and madrassa students, through targeted skill-building programs. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has played a key role in implementing these efforts.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic growth. By investing in technical education, Pakistan aims to strengthen its workforce and boost employment opportunities in key industries. The proposed budget will be presented for parliamentary approval in the upcoming budget session. If approved, these measures could transform Pakistan’s job market and create new opportunities for young professionals.