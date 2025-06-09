Pakistan on the cusp of 5G revolution

Pakistan is making fast progress towards launching 5G services by upgrading infrastructure, reforming policies, and working with international partners.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, shared by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started laying the foundation for 5G.

This includes creating new rules to attract investment and make telecom operations smoother.

To meet the high-speed and low-delay demands of 5G, telecom companies are improving their systems and expanding fiber optic networks to strengthen their service. PTA has also given the E-band spectrum to mobile companies so they can test their systems for 5G readiness. These trials are already in progress.

The government has set up an advisory committee to supervise the release of the International Mobile Telecommunication (IMT) spectrum. The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has approved certain spectrum bands for future auctions.

To guide the process, PTA has hired an international expert to advise on how to carry out the auction and develop a strong implementation plan. The advisory committee will review the consultant’s advice and help lead the country into the 5G age, which is expected to bring faster internet, boost the economy, and open new doors for technology.