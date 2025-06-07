Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down club world cup rumors, says future “almost final”

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will not participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, ending speculation about a potential move to one of the tournament’s competing teams.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Nations League final against Spain in Munich, the 39-year-old star clarified that although several teams contacted him, he has no plans to join the competition. Ronaldo stated firmly, “I will not be at the Club World Cup.”

Rumors had swirled in recent weeks about a possible switch, especially after Ronaldo hinted at a new chapter on social media in May. Some reports even linked him to Saudi club Al Hilal, one of the Club World Cup participants.

However, Ronaldo made it clear that he isn’t interested in any short-term move just to appear in the tournament. “Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t catch every ball,” he said.

His current contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of June. While fans are eager to know what’s next, Ronaldo shared that his decision about the future is “almost final” but stopped short of making an official announcement.

As the football legend prepares to lead Portugal in the Nations League final, his focus remains on the pitch—not transfer talks. For now, Ronaldo fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what’s next for the global icon.