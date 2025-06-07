Bilawal offers peace talks with India at neutral venue, thanks Trump for ceasefire

WASHINGTON – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that Pakistan is ready to hold peace talks with India at a neutral location. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bilawal emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to achieving lasting peace in South Asia and welcomed international support for this cause.

Bilawal thanked former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. He noted that peace in the region is possible if both nations agree to meaningful dialogue. “We are willing to work with the U.S. administration to implement a vision of permanent peace in South Asia,” he stated.

Moreover, Bilawal expressed confidence that a neutral venue could provide the right environment for constructive discussions between the two countries. He also hoped that efforts for peace would not be undermined by what he called “the Indian lobby” in Washington. He stressed that Pakistan is open to dialogue and ready to cooperate.

“Pakistan has always been in favor of peace,” Bilawal said, “but it is India’s rigid stance that has delayed progress.” He made it clear that Pakistan is prepared to take any step necessary to bring stability and security to the region, including collaborating with international partners like the United States.

In a follow-up comment, Bilawal said Pakistan’s approach is not driven by political or personal interests, but by a desire for genuine regional harmony. “Our agenda is peace—nothing more, nothing less,” he added. He urged both countries to move beyond blame and take serious steps toward reconciliation.

As tensions continue to simmer between the neighboring nations, Bilawal’s call for peace talks at a neutral venue signals a hopeful turn in regional diplomacy. Observers now wait to see how India will respond to Pakistan’s renewed offer for dialogue.