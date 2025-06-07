Sindh govt colleges to enroll XI students based on class IX results

KARACHI – The Sindh College Education Department (SCED) has approved a new admission policy allowing government colleges to enroll students in 11th grade based on their 9th-grade results. This step aims to simplify the admission process and avoid delays.

Under the new system, the department will form committees and establish help centers through the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Programme (SECCAP). These centers will guide students and ensure smooth processing of college admissions across the province.

Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah approved the decision, after which Secretary Colleges Sindh, Shahab Qamar Ansari, directed the setup of help centers in colleges starting June 15, 2025. The goal is to assist students and prevent confusion during the admission period.

DG Colleges Sindh, Professor Dr. Naveed Rabb Siddiqui, told The Express Tribune that each district or zone will have a three-member SECCAP committee. These committees will manage local admission operations and student support.

Each committee will include a technical focal person with expertise in the online portal system to guide students efficiently. Committee members will be chosen based on their teaching experience or administrative skills to ensure a smooth and professional admission process.

This decision is expected to benefit thousands of students across Sindh, especially as they transition to higher education. With proper support and guidance in place, the new system aims to reduce stress for students and improve transparency in college admissions.