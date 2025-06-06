G7 summit: Modi says he’ll attend on Canada’s invitation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that he has received an official invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the upcoming G7 Summit. The summit is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Sharing the news on social media platform X, Modi wrote, “Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” suggesting plans to attend despite ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The G7 Summit, hosted this year by Canada, brings together leaders from the world’s major advanced economies to discuss global challenges, including economic policy, security, and climate change. Although India is not a member of the G7, it is frequently invited as a guest nation due to its growing global influence and strategic importance. Modi’s presence, if confirmed, will mark a significant moment for both diplomatic and international cooperation efforts.

However, this invitation comes at a time of sharp friction between Ottawa and New Delhi. Relations took a dramatic downturn following Canada’s accusation that Indian agents were linked to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan separatist—outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in 2023. India firmly denied the claims and labeled them “absurd” and “politically motivated,” while the fallout led to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries.

So far, Canadian officials have not issued a public statement confirming Modi’s participation. The lack of formal acknowledgment has raised speculation about whether the invite is part of quiet backchannel diplomacy or still under negotiation. Still, Modi’s announcement signals a potential step forward in diplomatic engagement.

With the summit now just over a week away, global observers will be watching closely. Any interaction between Modi and Carney on the sidelines of the G7 could either ease tensions or highlight the deepening mistrust between two key democracies.