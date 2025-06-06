Next Pakistan-India war may not wait for U.S. mediation, warns Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, warned that if war breaks out again between Pakistan and India, former U.S. President Donald Trump won’t have time to step in and stop it. He made this statement while speaking at the Middle East Institute in Washington, as head of a Pakistani delegation.

Bilawal accused India of interfering in Balochistan and supporting groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He questioned whether every act of terrorism should lead to war with India, stressing that Pakistan seeks peace, which he believes is in the interest of both nations.

He also emphasized that a lasting peace is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. He argued that water disputes must also be addressed, warning that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water would be an act of war. “Whether a country is small or large, it will fight for water and survival,” he added.

Bilawal accused India of violating the UN Charter by denying water rights to Pakistan’s 240 million people. He warned that India’s actions could trigger future water wars and that the international community should take the issue seriously. He noted that even the U.S. has acknowledged Kashmir as a global issue, shifting it away from India’s claim of being a purely internal matter.

He concluded by calling for dialogue, stating that India may have many issues with Pakistan, but refusing to talk will only keep those problems unresolved. He also invited neutral global investigation into attacks like the one in Pahalgam, denying any Pakistani involvement. With terrorism rising in Pakistan this year, he warned that 2025 could become the bloodiest year if violence continues.