Sahar Hashmi calls ‘Mann Mast Malang’ ‘yummy’

Actress Sahar Hashmi, who plays Riya in the trending drama Mann Mast Malang, recently sparked debate with her quirky take on the show.

While the drama continues to grab attention for its bold romantic content and massive viewership, critics online haven’t been as generous, especially after Sahar’s recent remarks.

In a candid interview, Sahar shared what initially drew her to the script. “I read about three to five episodes and thought, ‘This is yummy,” she said with a laugh, explaining her instant attraction to the story. She further added that veteran actress Saba Hameed described it as “chaat with 14 masalas” because of the many twists and turns in the plot.

When asked about shooting romantic scenes with leading actor Danish Taimoor, Sahar said she was nervous at first. “I’m a jolly person, but doing romantic scenes with Danish was a bit nerve-racking. He has that screen aura-but in real life, he’s just a pookie,” she shared, revealing her moments of laughter and hesitation during the shoot.

However, Sahar’s comments and the drama’s content have drawn sharp reactions online. One viewer commented, “These are not romantic scenes. This is vulgarity. Call it what it is.” Another user wrote, “We don’t call it aura, we call it tharak.” Others criticized both leads, saying, “She and her yummy male lead need therapy.”