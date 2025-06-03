Scaling Smart

Pakistan’s economic landscape is evolving, with industries striving for greater efficiency and global competitiveness. As manufacturing and construction sectors expand, businesses must modernize their operations to keep up with international standards. Digital transformation is no longer a luxury-it’s a necessity for companies looking to enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and compete in global markets. Cloud-based ERP solutions provide the agility and technological edge that mid-sized enterprises need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

With rising competition from regional and international players, Pakistani businesses must adopt best-in-class practices to maintain a competitive edge. Access to real-time data, AI-driven insights, and process automation allows companies to make informed decisions quickly, improving efficiency and reducing waste. By embracing cloud-first ERP solutions, businesses are not just enhancing internal operations-they are positioning themselves as strong contenders in the global marketplace, capable of meeting international quality standards, scaling efficiently, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan’s cement industry is a major player in South Asia, with exports to countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and African nations. Cement exports, in Pakistan grew by 23% in the first half of the 2025 financial year, reaching USD 167 million between July and December 2024, up from USD 136 million during the same period in 2023. To remain competitive in these markets, manufacturers must produce high-quality cement at lower costs while ensuring consistent supply chain efficiency. Global buyers prefer suppliers who offer reliable delivery schedules, compliance with international quality standards, and competitive pricing-all of which require advanced operational capabilities.

The cement industry in countries like India, Vietnam, and China have strong government support, economies of scale, and advanced production technologies. If Pakistani manufacturers do not optimize costs, automate production, and leverage AI-driven analytics, they risk losing market share to more efficient global competitors. Adopting cloud-based ERP solutions like RISE with SAP helps them streamline supply chains, improve forecasting, and manage production costs effectively.

For mid-sized businesses in Pakistan, especially in manufacturing and construction materials, growth isn’t just about expanding operations-it’s about managing complexity, improving efficiency, and making smarter decisions. Yet, many businesses still rely on outdated systems that slow them down. They struggle with rising IT costs, lack of real-time insights, and operational inefficiencies that become more apparent as they scale. “The future of industry lies in intelligent transformation. Businesses that embrace innovation don’t just survive-they lead. Businesses that leverage real-time insights, automation, and AI-driven decision-making will set the benchmark for efficiency and global competitiveness. It is not just about keeping pace-it’s about leading the way in a rapidly evolving economic landscape,” Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan.

This is exactly where solutions like GROW with SAP comes in-a modern, cloud-based ERP solution tailored for mid-market enterprises. Designed for rapid deployment and scalability, it helps businesses streamline operations without the burden of heavy IT infrastructure costs.

Take Thal Limited, for example. With a diverse portfolio spanning manufacturing, packaging, and building materials, Thal needed a system that could integrate its operations seamlessly. “We were looking for a solution that would not just help us manage our current operations but also scale with us,” shares Noor-us-Samad, Chief Information Officer, Thal Limited. “SAP’s preconfigured industry templates and best practices have accelerated our adoption process while ensuring operational efficiency.”

Unlike traditional ERP systems that take months or even years to implement, GROW with SAP offers a modular approach, meaning businesses can start with what they need and scale over time. Its cloud-based infrastructure eliminates the need for expensive hardware while ensuring continuous updates and built-in security.

For companies with more complex operational needs, RISE with SAP offers an even more comprehensive cloud transformation suite. Attock Cement, a leader in Pakistan’s cement industry, opted for RISE with SAP to support its intricate manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution processes. “We needed a system that could not only handle our current operations but also future proof our business,” explains Irfan Amanullah, Chief Operating Officer, Attock Cement. “With AI-powered forecasting and real-time analytics, we can now make data-driven decisions that keep us ahead of market demands.”

Beyond scalability, one of the biggest advantages of these cloud-based ERP solutions is cost efficiency. Businesses no longer need to make hefty upfront IT investments. With a subscription-based pricing model, companies can manage expenses predictably while ensuring they always have access to the latest innovations.

Additionally, AI and analytics play a critical role in helping businesses make smarter decisions. With real-time dashboards and automated forecasting, manufacturers can optimize production planning, reduce waste, and respond to market shifts more effectively.

As more mid-market businesses in Pakistan look to scale, the right technology can make all the difference. With ERP solutions companies can grow without limits-focusing on what truly matters: innovation, efficiency, and long-term success.

Energy and raw materials account for a significant portion of cement production costs. With volatile fuel prices, increasing electricity tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, manufacturers must maximize efficiency. AI-driven forecasting and real-time analytics can help cement companies optimize production schedules, reduce energy consumption, and minimize waste-ultimately improving their cost competitiveness on a global scale.

Global competitiveness makes Pakistani business more attractive to foreign investors and strategic partners. International companies looking to expand into South Asia seek well-managed, technologically advanced businesses for joint ventures and acquisitions. A company leveraging modern ERP solutions, data-driven decision-making, and automation presents a stronger investment case, leading to potential capital inflows and business growth.

The writer is a corporate and development communications expert with a keen interest in economic, social and current affairs. He can be reached on nahyan_mirza @yahoo.com