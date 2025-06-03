Rouble rises slightly after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, trading at 78.80 per dollar by 08:15 GMT. This marks a recovery from previous declines caused by Ukraine’s attacks on Russian air bases and uncertainties surrounding peace talks in Istanbul.

The recent uptick follows a significant rally earlier in the year, where the rouble reached its strongest level since May 2023, touching 76.90 to the dollar on May 29. Analysts attribute this strength to easing geopolitical tensions and favorable economic policies.

In Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held brief talks, agreeing to exchange more prisoners of war and return the bodies of deceased soldiers. However, no progress was made on a proposed ceasefire, leaving markets cautious.

Economists are now focusing on Russia’s central bank meeting scheduled for June 6. While many anticipate the bank will maintain its key interest rate at 21%, there is speculation that it may signal potential rate cuts later in the year, which could impact the rouble’s value.

Despite the recent gains, some analysts caution that the rouble may be overvalued and could weaken in the coming months. The currency has appreciated over 42% against the dollar in 2025, largely due to hopes for peace in Ukraine and supportive economic measures.