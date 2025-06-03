Marc Maron to end iconic ‘WTF’ podcast after 15+ years of candid conversations

LOS ANGELES – After nearly 16 years and almost 2,000 episodes, comedian and actor Marc Maron has announced the end of his legendary podcast, WTF with Marc Maron. The final episode is expected to air this fall.

Maron shared the news in a recent episode, explaining that he and longtime producer Brendan McDonald are stepping away because they feel “tired” and “burnt out,” but also “utterly satisfied” with the impact they’ve made. “It’s time,” Maron said. “We had a great run.”

Launched in 2009, WTF began with Maron airing his personal frustrations and conflicts with fellow comedians. However, it soon evolved into a groundbreaking podcast known for its raw, thoughtful interviews with cultural figures—from comics and actors to authors, musicians, and even a sitting U.S. president.

The podcast hit a milestone in 2015 when former President Barack Obama visited Maron’s garage studio for a historic and widely praised interview. Maron’s interview style, marked by his signature question “Who are your guys?” helped guests open up and share stories rarely heard elsewhere.

Other standout episodes include a deeply personal 2010 interview with the late Robin Williams, which gained renewed attention after Williams’ death and was later added to the U.S. National Recording Registry. Maron also used the podcast to reflect on personal struggles, relationships, and grief, including an emotional tribute to his late partner, director Lynn Shelton.

As the podcast comes to a close, fans around the world are reflecting on WTF‘s lasting legacy in podcasting. With its confessional tone, guitar-rock theme, and “Lock the gates!” intro, Maron’s podcast became a trusted space for honest storytelling—and a defining voice in the medium’s rise.