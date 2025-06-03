CM Maryam moves to resolve overseas Pakistanis’ issues

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, Afzal Bhatti.

During this meeting, she directed that the issues of overseas Pakistanis be resolved on a priority basis.

She instructed all government departments and district administrations to take prompt action to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. To this end, focal persons have been appointed for overseas Pakistanis in the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary’s Office, and the IG’s Office. The Punjab government’s focal persons will play their role in resolving the matters and issues faced by Pakistanis living abroad.

Afzal Bhatti, MD of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, gave a detailed briefing on the problems and matters concerning overseas Pakistanis from Punjab. He also informed the Chief Minister about matters related to the OPS Housing Society and school.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed that the issues of overseas Pakistanis be resolved without delay.

It was agreed during the meeting to take steps to make the Overseas Pakistanis Commission for Punjab more active and dynamic.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that the current government is taking all possible measures to resolve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. “Overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to our country,” she declared.

Afzal Bhatti also congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and said that all overseas Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and Pakistan Army, adding that overseas Pakistanis around the world celebrated the resounding victory against India.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hina Arshad Warraich on her resounding victory in the PP-52 Sambrial by-election.

In her message, the chief minister expressed confidence that the newly elected representative would live up to the expectations of the people of Sambrial, who have placed their full trust in her leadership and capabilities.

She also conveyed her deep gratitude to the people of Sambrial, stating that the PML-N’s decisive win in the by-election is a clear reflection of the public’s unwavering confidence in the party’s vision and governance.

“The victory is a testament to the tireless, selfless, and continuous service delivered by the PML-N to the people of Punjab,” said CM Maryam Nawaz. “The people have made a clear choice between those committed to the country’s development and those who sow chaos and division.”

She further emphasized that the province’s journey of progress and prosperity is moving ahead at a fast pace under the dynamic leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and its positive impact will soon be felt across all segments of society.