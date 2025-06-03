Landmark Step for Child Protection

There have been several cases of early marriages brought forward to the legal courts, but nothing concrete had been done to minimize them until last week when the National Assembly of Pakistan passed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2024. This historic move has officially criminalized child marriages at least within the federal capital territory. This bill has not only regulated the laws for child marriages but also upholds children’s rights, ensuring that our national laws are aligned with human rights standards.

The provisions of the bill have indicated that marrying off children before they turn 18 is now considered a serious criminal offense. The bill explicitly focuses on the following clauses:

– Marriage of individuals under 18 years of age is prohibited.

– Anyone who encourages, facilitates, or forces a minor into marriage shall be considered a criminal.

– Violators of the law can face imprisonment of up to seven years.

This bill aims to deter such practices because early child marriage cases continue to rise, and there have to be severe consequences to minimize them. The roots of the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Bill are directly connected to the social, legal, and psychological aspects of our society.

Every child has a right to grow, learn, and develop his or her life the way he or she wants. For this, it is evident that children must be kept away from getting married before the age of 18. Young girls in our society are largely affected due to early marriages. It is the lack of awareness and education among people that leads to such incidents. This is why the federal government has announced imprisonment of up to seven years for those directly involved in children’s early marriages. It is the fundamental right of every child to live a secure life and strive for a bright future.

It is very unfortunate in our society that girls are forced to get married at a very young age, which disconnects them from their studies. In the long run, it also affects the economy of Pakistan, as early marriages result in denied access to opportunities for personal and economic development. By curbing early marriages through legislation and law enforcement, the bill ensures the continuation of education among young children, especially girls.

Human rights activities and non-profit foundations must take a stand to ensure that no child in the country remains vulnerable due to legal loopholes or jurisdictional gaps.

Pakistan backs many global conventions and laws that are against early child marriages. Among many such treaties, Pakistan is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), both of which negate child marriage. To ensure our commitment to these global laws, this bill is certainly proof for the world to know that Pakistan’s domestic laws are aligned with international legal standards.

Child marriage leads to multiple types of abuse, particularly relating to early pregnancies and maternal health complications. This bill acts as a solution to put an end to such kinds of violence. The issue of early child marriage is addressed by the legalities of this bill. Young girls are mostly the targeted victims in such cases, but this bill ensures their mental and physical safety by all means.

Since the bill has been passed and implemented in the capital, it is still pertinent to ensure its effective execution and raise awareness among people. Unlike other minor laws, this bill’s legal enforcement must be practiced religiously. In rural areas, child marriage still remains prevalent; therefore, there is a strong need for awareness campaigns and word-of-mouth efforts to inform people about the severity of this matter and the consequences that follow. Additionally, there is a pressing need for similar legislation across all provinces of Pakistan to create a uniform legal framework nationwide. Human rights activities and non-profit foundations must take a stand to ensure that no child in the country remains vulnerable due to legal loopholes or jurisdictional gaps.

The passing of the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2024 in the National Assembly is yet another bold step towards upholding human rights and ensuring the sustainable development of our young generation. Hundreds and thousands of children become victims of this cruel act, which directly affects the growth of our society. Child marriage should be considered a symbol of hatred and violence among people. This bill sends a strong message that child marriage is not a cultural norm to be tolerated but a violation of human rights that must be eliminated. As we progress in other aspects of life as a nation, we should not neglect this growing issue, which is affecting the backbone of our country-our youth. We should continue our efforts in law enforcement, education, and community engagement to ensure every child is free from premature marriage.

The writer is member (Punjab Assembly). She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt