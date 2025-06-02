End of an era: Klaasen bids farewell to international cricket

JOHANNESBURG – South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen stunned fans on Monday by announcing his retirement from international cricket, citing personal and family reasons. The 32-year-old made the announcement through an emotional post on social media.

Klaasen described the decision as painful but necessary, saying, “It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family. This was truly difficult but I have absolute peace with it.”

Klaasen played 122 international matches across formats since his 2018 debut, gaining a reputation as a powerful striker and a dependable presence behind the stumps. He scored 2,141 runs in 60 ODIs at an average of 43.69, including a top score of 174, and hit 1,000 runs in T20Is with a fiery strike rate of 141.84. He stepped away from Test cricket in early 2024 after just four matches.

He was a vital part of South Africa’s campaigns in top tournaments like the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His retirement leaves a void in the Proteas’ white-ball setup, especially with his consistent middle-order contributions and high-pressure temperament.

Klaasen expressed heartfelt thanks to teammates, coaches, and fans who supported him throughout his career. His sudden departure marks the end of a short but impactful era for South African cricket, as the team now looks ahead to rebuilding its core ahead of upcoming tours and tournaments.