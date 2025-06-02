‘Stranger things’ final season to begin this november, ends with grand new year’s finale

Netflix splits final season into three parts with emotional farewell ahead

Netflix has officially announced the premiere dates for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. According to the streaming platform, the series will release in three parts later this year, ending with a dramatic New Year’s Eve finale.

The first part of the sci-fi saga will drop on November 26, followed by the second on Christmas Day. Fans can then expect the series finale to stream on December 31, making the end of the year an emotional ride for viewers worldwide.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Los Angeles. The show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, shared that the team spent over a year filming the final season, capturing more than 650 hours of footage to make it the most ambitious season yet.

Ross Duffer described the upcoming episodes as “eight blockbuster movies,” highlighting the scale of production. Meanwhile, Matt Duffer emphasized the emotional weight behind the scenes, saying it was the most personal storyline the cast and crew had ever worked on.

The brothers also revealed that filming this last chapter was intense and emotional, with many tears shed on set. As Stranger Things prepares to say goodbye after nearly a decade, fans can expect a heartfelt and unforgettable final journey.