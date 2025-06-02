Dua pens emotional message for childhood friend

Dua Lipa celebrated her childhood pal Mia Tomlinson’s birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Training Season hitmaker penned a heartfelt birthday message for the British actress.

Sharing a throwback photo with Mai, Dua wrote, “Can’t bloody believe it! 24 years of friendship- getting crazier by the minute – can’t wait to see what happens in the next 30!!!”

She went on to write, “HAPPY 30TH BDAY @miavtomlinson! I love you,” on the picture showcasing Dua and Mia in yellow and black outfits.

Notably, in the next snap the Dance the Night singer shared another throwback photo with Mia from a photobooth. She wrote, “O2 center photobooth @miavtomlinson.”

The actress went on to share Dua’s birthday tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Love you forever my original dance buddy.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes just days after Dua Lipa’s electrifying performance in Prague as part of her Radical Optimism tour concert.

The singer is set to conclude the tour in December 2025 after beginning it in November 2024.