Pakistan’s gender gap: 47 million women outside workforce, world bank sounds alarm

Pakistan faces severe gender gaps in employment and finance, with nearly 47 million women outside the labor force and around 55 million women lacking access to formal banking, according to a new World Bank report. The report, Women’s Economic Empowerment in Pakistan, stresses that including women is essential to tackling the country’s economic and social challenges.

The gender pay gap remains a major hurdle. Women earn about 18% less than men on average, though this gap has narrowed from 40% in 1999. However, this improvement partly results from men’s wages decreasing rather than a major rise in women’s earnings. Women still face obstacles like limited mobility, safety concerns, and barriers to market access, land ownership, and decision-making.

Legal protections for women in Pakistan lag behind regional and global standards. Gender-based violence and restrictive social norms continue to deepen economic exclusion for women. The report highlights these issues as key factors limiting women’s full participation in the economy.

The World Bank urges Pakistan to rethink its growth strategies, warning that goals like higher income and poverty reduction depend heavily on improving gender equality. The report calls for tailored policies focused on women and girls rather than generic approaches.

To help, the World Bank provides an evidence-based toolkit informed by more than 20 years of data. This resource guides policymakers with global and regional insights to design more inclusive and effective economic reforms that empower women across Pakistan.