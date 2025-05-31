Not just a response — A game-changer: PM Shehbaz on indian aggression

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan did not merely respond to recent Indian aggression — it decisively turned the tide. Speaking at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, the prime minister addressed officers and welcomed visiting dignitaries from friendly countries, calling their presence a reflection of Pakistan’s strong diplomatic ties.

He stated that modern conflicts no longer occur only on conventional battlefields but in multiple dimensions. Praising the institution, he said the Command and Staff College had always rendered exemplary service in preparing officers for every challenge.

The premier said that India tried to exploit the Pahalgam incident as a cover for aggression and deliberately targeted innocent civilians. However, Pakistan’s armed forces responded with strength and clarity, defending the nation’s sovereignty with resolve.

Highlighting the military’s performance, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Air Force hit seven high-value targets, demonstrating unmatched precision. He warned that any future adventurism would be met with a forceful and befitting response.

He noted that Pakistan faces both conventional and non-traditional threats. Referring to India’s missile attacks on May 6, he said Pakistan retaliated by air and land, shifting the strategic balance in its favor. “Pakistan did not just retaliate, we turned the game around,” he emphasized.

The prime minister credited the nation’s success to divine support and unity between the people and armed forces. He applauded Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for his leadership and called the military victory historic. “He has proven himself worthy of the rank of Field Marshal,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif further said India faced defeat not just militarily but also diplomatically. He praised Air Chief Marshal Zahir Babar Sindhu for downing Indian aircraft, proving his professional excellence.

He firmly stated that Pakistan would not allow India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty or use water as a weapon.

On the economic front, the premier cited a successful deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which stabilized the economy. However, he stressed that fundamental reforms were still needed for long-term progress.

He claimed the government had achieved victories on all fronts. Inflation had dropped from 38% to single digits, and smuggling was curbed significantly—thanks in part to Field Marshal Asim Munir’s efforts. He announced the implementation of a faceless customs assessment system at Karachi Port and stricter monitoring through weekly FBR meetings.

Shehbaz labeled smuggling as a “cancer” to the national economy but affirmed that Pakistan had made substantial progress in combating it.

In conclusion, the prime minister said that the morale of the military and public was high after the recent tensions, and urged the nation to seize this momentum. “To join the ranks of great nations, we must work hard,” he stated passionately.