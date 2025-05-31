Imran Khan declares nationwide protest, will lead from jail

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has officially declared the start of a countrywide protest movement against the current government. After a recent meeting with Khan in Adiala Jail, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar informed the media that the protests will not be limited to Islamabad but will spread to cities and towns all across Pakistan.

Imran Khan told Barrister Ali Zafar that his party has been cornered with no options left except to take to the streets in protest. He vowed to personally lead the movement from jail and assured that all instructions and strategies will be communicated by him from behind bars to ensure strong leadership despite his incarceration.

Barrister Ali Zafar shared that Khan has given him the responsibility to prepare a comprehensive plan for the protest movement. This plan will be created in consultation with party leaders and lawyers and will be presented after their next meeting. Ali Zafar emphasized that Khan is very serious and determined to make this movement more effective and impactful than any previous protests.

Despite expected challenges and hurdles, the PTI leadership claims to have strategies to face any obstacles during the protests. The detailed protest strategy is expected to be ready within a few days. Khan will assign responsibilities to party leaders while maintaining direct control over the movement’s leadership.

Imran Khan also expressed frustration over the lack of support or relief from the judiciary and executive branches. He mentioned an upcoming court hearing scheduled for June 5, but its outcome remains uncertain. Nevertheless, Khan remains hopeful for justice and a favorable decision that could ease political tensions.