Govt plans kisan relief Package and GST cut to support farmers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is working on a major relief package for farmers, which may include a cut in General Sales Tax (GST) on cotton and targeted subsidies. The goal is to reduce input costs and help farmers cope with climate-related challenges.

The proposal was discussed during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and SIFC Director General Major General Asad ur Rehman Cheema. The meeting took place at the Ministry of National Food Security.

Officials explored ways to support the agriculture sector and improve its role in economic growth. One key proposal was to remove or reduce GST on cotton to ease the burden on cotton growers and encourage higher production.

In addition, both sides discussed a special “Kisan Package” that could be included in the upcoming federal budget. The package would aim to cover past losses and increase agricultural output through financial support and better pricing.

Livestock development was also on the agenda. The discussion focused on improving animal healthcare, breeding services, and building stronger value chains to boost the sector’s contribution to the economy.

The food security minister praised SIFC’s role in bringing institutions together and promised full support for the proposed reforms. Both parties agreed to stay in close contact and deliver practical, farmer-friendly policies.