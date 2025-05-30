Care, Just Around the Corner. GNEXT: Elevating the Apple After-Sales Experience in Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan – GNEXT, Pakistan’s Apple Authorized Distributor and Apple Authorized Service Provider, proudly announces the opening of its first Apple Authorized Service Center in Lahore with the second one to opening soon in Karachi. This milestone marks a transformative leap in after-sales service for Apple customers across Pakistan, delivering genuine care with certified expertise, now closer and more accessible than ever.

Strategically located in one of Pakistan’s largest metropolitan cities, Dolmen Mall, Lahore, theis state-of-the-art service center reflect GNEXT’s commitment to providing timely, transparent, and reliable support. The launch was celebrated with an exclusive showcase, spotlighting modern infrastructure, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and highly trained, Apple-certified technicians. As part of the launch, GNEXT is also offering exciting complimentary service benefits for a limited time giving consumers even more reason to experience premium care for their Apple products.

“Our goal has always been to offer genuine Apple care with unmatched customer convenience. With this launch, GNEXT reinforces its dedication to setting new standards in quality assurance and service accessibility for Apple users in Pakistan. These service centers aren’t mere locations, they are a promise,” said Shahid Khan, CEO of GNEXT Technologies, Pakistan.

“The launch of our Apple Authorized Service Centers in Lahore and Karachi is just the beginning. We’re committed to making after-sales support more accessible and reliable than ever before. With our new Shield+ program and a growing network of collection points, we’re not just servicing devices; we’re delivering peace of mind to every Apple user in Pakistan,” said Jay Exconde, Regional Director for Services at GNEXT.

The service centers are fully equipped to handle warranty and non-warranty repairs, screen replacements, diagnostics, and software updates, all performed using genuine Apple parts and tools.

Alongside the launch of the service centers, GNEXT proudly introduces Shield+, a powerful upgrade to its previous complimentary protection offering. Now, every Apple device purchased through GNEXT will come with complimentary Shield+ coverage, which includes:

1x Front Screen Damage (12-month Protection)

1x Back Damage (12-month Protection)

An additional 12-month Extended Warranty, activated after the original 12-month AppleCare warranty ends

This comprehensive protection plan reinforces GNEXT’s promise of peace of mind and premium after-sales value, making it the most robust Apple device coverage currently offered in Pakistan. (For more information: Shield+)

To further simplify the customer journey, GNEXT is also launching a nationwide network of GNEXT Collection Points, convenient walk-in locations where users can drop off their devices for servicing without needing to travel to Lahore or Karachi. These collection points will initially be available in major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Lahore, and Karachi, with plans to expand further. Each location is staffed by trained representatives who will conduct initial diagnostics, ensure proper intake, and coordinate secure transfers to the nearest GNEXT Apple Authorized Service Center for comprehensive repairs or servicing.

This initiative underscores GNEXT’s broader vision: to make premium Apple care easily accessible, regardless of where customers live. Whether purchasing a new iPhone or seeking top-tier support, GNEXT continues to be the trusted choice for Apple users in Pakistan.

About GNEXT

GNEXT is Pakistan’s official Apple Authorized Distributor and Apple Authorized Service Provider, offering a complete ecosystem of authentic Apple products and services. With a growing network of service centers, collection points, and retail partnerships, GNEXT is redefining what it means to deliver trust, care, and excellence in the Apple experience.

