US-China trade war pause faces new challenges, talks stall

The United States has said its trade talks with China are not moving forward. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the talks are “a bit stalled.” He spoke during an interview with Fox News on Thursday. He said more talks may happen in the next few weeks. He also mentioned that President Trump might soon speak with China’s President Xi Jinping.

This pause comes after both countries agreed to a temporary trade truce earlier in May. They decided to reduce the high tariffs they had placed on each other’s products. The US lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%. In return, China reduced its duties on American goods from 125% to 10%. This move gave hope for peace in the ongoing trade war.

However, despite this temporary relief, things have slowed down again. Bessent explained that the size and complexity of the issues need top-level talks. He believes the two presidents must step in to make progress. According to him, both leaders have a good working relationship. He feels confident that China will return to the talks when Trump speaks up.

Meanwhile, China responded carefully to these remarks. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian repeated China’s view that US tariffs are unfair. He did not give many details but asked reporters to check with Chinese trade officials. China also said it still supports international trade rules and cooperation.

The US-China trade war has affected global markets since it began. Businesses and consumers in both countries have faced higher prices. Now, the world watches closely. A successful agreement could bring much-needed stability. But for now, talks remain uncertain until the two leaders decide their next steps.