Youm-e-Takbir is commemorated each year with great zeal and gratitude. On this day, we bow our heads in thankfulness to Allah Almighty for blessing our nation with an impregnable defense. However, this year, May 28 was celebrated with renewed vigor, pride, and self-confidence. The air of our beloved homeland was filled with joy and national spirit. It was in this very month that Allah honored us with two monumental achievements: becoming a nuclear power and achieving a historic victory against the naked aggression of our arch-rival.

The entire nation paid heartfelt tribute to our valiant scientists and armed forces, whose unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have strengthened our national defense, enabling us to live with peace and dignity. In particular, we are indebted to the services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the great scientist whose unmatched contributions made Pakistan the first Muslim nuclear power. The nation reveres the visionaries and defenders who turned this dream into reality, inspiring a future built on self-reliance, strength, and peace.

Youm-e-Takbir is more than a commemoration of our nuclear capability-it is a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s unshakable commitment to defense, national unity, and forward progress. This day marks Pakistan’s entry into the exclusive group of nuclear-armed states. The legacy of May 28 resonates not only through the Chaghi mountains but also in the hearts of every Pakistani, signifying our scientific excellence and strategic foresight.

Youm-e-Takbir emphasizes the importance of nuclear deterrence in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and defense.

It is vital-especially for the youth-to grasp the deeper meaning of Youm-e-Takbir. Firstly, it emphasizes the importance of nuclear deterrence in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and defense. Secondly, it highlights the need for continuous advancement in science, research, and military technology to stay competitive in the modern world. Thirdly, it calls for nurturing a deep sense of patriotism, unity, and national pride by reflecting on this collective milestone, reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on regional peace and credible deterrence.

In addition, this day also showcases Pakistan’s notable progress in the peaceful application of nuclear technology across sectors such as health, energy, and agriculture. A prime example is the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s network of 20 hospitals nationwide, providing advanced diagnostic and treatment services. Notably, the NORI Cancer Hospital in Islamabad is a pioneer in modern radiotherapy and cyberknife technology, serving around 80% of Pakistan’s cancer patients.

In the energy sector, the PAEC continues to play a key role in generating affordable, clean, and sustainable electricity through six nuclear power plants. Its contributions to agriculture and biotechnology are equally significant, with its research institutes producing disease-resistant and high-yielding crop varieties, thereby enhancing national food security.

Finally, it is our duty to educate future generations on the values of self-reliance, strategic foresight, and national resilience, ensuring that the spirit of Youm-e-Takbir lives on for years to come.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.