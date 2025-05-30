Imran rules out deal, open to talks in ‘Pakistan’s interest’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has ruled out “give-and-take” deal, stating that talks will only be held in the interest of Pakistan.

This was conveyed by Senator Ali Zafar following a recent meeting with the jailed former prime minister at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan has been held since August 2023 on a range of charges, including corruption and terrorism.

“Imran said he is ready to negotiate for the sake of unity in the country,” Ali Zafar told reporters outside the prison, adding that the talks must be transparent, honest, and strictly in the national interest-not for any personal gain.” “If I wanted relief, I would have asked for it long ago,” Ali Zafar quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Imran’s statement came after his sister, Aleema Khan, urged dialogue through a “give-and-take” approach.

Ali Zafar, speaking to reporters, said that Imran also renewed his demand for swift justice in all legal cases against him and other PTI members, accusing the authorities of deliberately delaying court proceedings. “I only want justice,” he said quoting former prime minister.

Separately, a division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for hearing on June 5, seeking suspension of their sentences in 190millions pound reference.

The registrar office of the high court had issued the cause list regarding scheduling of the case for hearing. A two-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif would hear the appeals.