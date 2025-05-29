PSX nears 119,000 as global rally and budget hopes boost market

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared on Thursday, with the KSE-100 Index climbing 638 points to close at 118,971. The market followed strong global cues after a U.S. court blocked tariffs by President Donald Trump. Investors also showed renewed hope ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming budget.

Throughout the session, market sentiment stayed positive. The index touched a high of 119,639 before easing slightly. Investors showed interest across major sectors. These included autos, cement, banks, and energy. Big names like HUBCO, OGDC, MARI, and MCB all closed in the green.

According to Ismail Iqbal Securities, the buying reflected “cautious optimism.” Investors are closely watching for signals from the government about fiscal plans. Expectations of a budget relief package also fueled market confidence, especially in sectors like cement and real estate.

This rally continued the upward trend seen earlier in the week. On Tuesday, the market had gained 112 points. That boost came from talk of support for real estate, which helped cement stocks rise. The exchange remained closed on Wednesday for Yaum-e-Takbeer.

Overall, investors appear to be positioning early. With budget announcements around the corner, more movement is likely. If positive measures are confirmed, analysts say the index could break past 119,000 and aim for new highs in June.