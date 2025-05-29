ADB backs Pakistan’s push into global carbon finance

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have taken a key step toward building a joint strategy focused on carbon markets and climate innovation. The decision was made during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, and ADB’s Senior Director for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Toru Kubo.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change, both sides agreed to create a results-driven, transparent climate strategy. This would focus on mobilizing carbon credits, promoting innovative climate solutions, and delivering measurable project outcomes. The collaboration aims to align Pakistan’s climate goals with global standards while unlocking new economic opportunities through carbon finance.

Minister Malik assured full cooperation from the government, stressing that the strategy should be practical, impactful, and internationally credible. He emphasized the importance of linking climate policies with national development goals. ADB also reaffirmed its support, noting that it continues to help countries like Pakistan become ready for global carbon markets and low-carbon investments.

Discussions also included ways to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Pakistan’s climate finance framework. This would help convert environmental action into economic strength, enhancing the country’s standing in the global climate arena.

As global demand for carbon markets grows, Pakistan is positioning itself as a regional leader. With ADB’s support and a clear strategy in the works, the country hopes to transform climate challenges into financial and developmental gains.