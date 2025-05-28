Gold prices up by Rs1,400 after two-day slump in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Wednesday, ending a two-day downward trend. The increase followed a rise in international prices, which helped boost investor confidence. This recovery brought relief to local traders, who were concerned after a steep drop earlier in the week.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold gained Rs1,400 per tola, pushing the price up to Rs349,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,200, reaching Rs299,468 in the local market. These gains reflect a positive shift after two days of losses.

On Tuesday, gold prices had seen a sharp fall. The per tola rate dropped by Rs3,600, bringing it down to Rs347,900. This drop was caused by pressure from both local and global markets. It also reflected reduced demand and growing uncertainty in the international economy.

Silver prices also climbed on Wednesday. The per tola silver rate increased by Rs32, reaching Rs3,480. This rise added to the overall upward movement in the precious metals market. The improvement shows growing interest from investors and a stronger international trend.

Experts believe that gold and silver prices are closely tied to global economic conditions. Investor confidence, currency changes, and market demand all play a role in the frequent price swings. With global markets still unpredictable, more ups and downs in prices are expected ahead.