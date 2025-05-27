NAB to auction six Bahria Town properties in twin cities on June 12

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday announced a public auction of six Bahria Town properties in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on June 12. The development adds on to NAB’s previous actions against property tycoon Malik Riaz, who owns Bahria Town and is an absconder in the £190 million Al Qadir Trust Case. In a notification , NAB listed six properties of the project owned by tycoon Malik Riaz, including five in Rawalpindi and one in Islamabad. The properties were being auctioned to recover the defaulted amount of a plea bargain under Section 33E of the NAB Ordinance 1999, it added.