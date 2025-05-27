PKR weakens slightly, dollar climbs to Rs284.40 in open market

The Pakistani rupee continued its marginal downward trend on Tuesday, falling by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market, where it closed at Rs282.17. This slight dip comes after Monday’s rate of Rs282.06, reflecting a 0.04% depreciation. Currency analysts attribute this movement to routine demand from importers and cautious market sentiment ahead of the next monetary policy meeting.

In the open market, the US dollar was trading between Rs283.50 (buying) and Rs284.40 (selling). Exchange companies reported moderate dollar demand, largely driven by small traders and travelers. Despite the slight drop, the rupee has shown relative stability in recent weeks following a sharp recovery earlier this year.

Rates for other major currencies also remained stable, with minor fluctuations. The British Pound (GBP) traded at Rs382.75 (buying) and Rs386.70 (selling), while the Euro (EUR) ranged between Rs321.35 and Rs324.50. Regional currencies like the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) were priced at Rs75.40–75.90 and Rs77.10–77.60, respectively.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) was listed at Rs181.50 (buying) and Rs184.00 (selling), and the Canadian Dollar (CAD) at Rs204.50–207.50. The Swiss Franc (CHF) stood at Rs342.40–346.50, reflecting minimal change from previous rates.

Gulf currencies also held steady. The Omani Rial (OMR) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) traded around Rs733.75–741.00 and Rs748.90–756.40, respectively. The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the most valuable currency, with rates at Rs913.00 (buying) and Rs922.15 (selling). Experts suggest exchange rates may remain range-bound in the coming days, pending any major policy decisions or external shocks.