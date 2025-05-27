Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss new peace push in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held key talks in Moscow, focusing on efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting took place during Fidan’s two-day official visit to Russia, where he also met with Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, on Monday.

During the talks, both sides discussed recent developments since the latest meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Istanbul. While no ceasefire was reached during that session, both parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war and shared written conditions for a possible peace deal. This renewed dialogue has sparked cautious optimism.

Turkey, a NATO member, has continued to offer its support as a neutral ground for future negotiations. According to Turkish sources, Fidan used the meeting to reaffirm Ankara’s willingness to host peace talks and help mediate between the warring sides. He is expected to visit Kyiv later this week to meet Ukrainian officials and follow up on the Istanbul negotiations.

Besides peace efforts, the two leaders also discussed economic and energy ties between Russia and Turkey. Although Russia initially said the focus of the meeting would be bilateral issues, Ukraine remained a significant part of the conversation. The talks come as part of broader efforts by regional powers to revive dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

Looking ahead, no timeline or venue has been confirmed for future Russia-Ukraine talks, but several countries—including Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman—are being considered as hosts. Turkish officials believe their country’s neutral position and history of diplomacy make it an ideal facilitator in this complex conflict.

As global attention remains on the Ukraine crisis, Turkey continues to push for a peaceful resolution. Its role as a mediator could become even more important in the coming months, especially as both sides begin to show interest in renewed diplomatic efforts.