ISLAMABAD – New and shocking details have emerged, revealing India’s alleged involvement in the 1998 hijacking of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 544. According to sources, India used terrorist proxies to carry out the hijacking in a failed attempt to pressure Pakistan into cancelling its nuclear tests.

The incident occurred on May 25, 1998, just days before Pakistan was scheduled to conduct its historic nuclear tests. Reports now suggest that the hijackers were acting on instructions from Indian handlers. They posed as Baloch nationalists to cover their real mission, which was to advance India’s anti-Pakistan agenda and disrupt the nuclear program.

However, Pakistani authorities acted swiftly and decisively. Security forces successfully foiled the hijacking attempt after the plane was forced to land at Hyderabad airport. The quick response not only saved lives but also protected Pakistan’s right to develop its nuclear deterrent. Officials said the event demonstrated the nation’s strong resolve in the face of foreign threats.

Defense experts have weighed in, stating that India has always tried to sabotage Pakistan’s security through such covert operations. They argue that this hijacking attempt was just one of many efforts by India to destabilize the country and block its strategic progress.

In addition, experts warn that India continues to use sponsored proxies to create unrest within Pakistan. From attacks on passenger trains like the Jaffer Express to assaults on school buses in Khuzdar, India has allegedly remained involved in acts of terrorism across Pakistan.

Despite these threats, Pakistan’s defense remains unshaken. Authorities emphasize that while India may continue to fuel violence through proxies, the Pakistani nation and its armed forces stand firm and ready to defend their sovereignty at any cost.