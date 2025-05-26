Power, principle, and Pakistan’s nuclear choice

On May 28, 1998, the day after Pakistan’s nuclear tests, as the news broke on PTV, a wave of pride swept through us. I was in the final year of my master’s degree, it was that evening on University of Peshawar campus when the gravity of it truly hit us. We weren’t just watching history, we felt part of it. Conversations stopped, eyes stayed fixed on the screen, and a quiet, powerful joy filled the air. We felt proud, not out of aggression, but because Pakistan had finally drawn a line, firm, sovereign and unflinching. It was a moment of dignity. For once, we were not reacting to the world, we were defining our place in it. At the centre stood Nawaz Sharif, the man who made the call, shouldering immense pressure, he chose defiance over concession. That decision gave a generation something rare, the feeling of standing tall.

Nawaz Sharif authorized the nuclear tests in response to India’s earlier detonations, under intense global pressure and economic threats. It was not an act of aggression, but a necessary step to safeguard national security, assert strategic balance, and uphold Pakistan’s dignity on the world stage. May 28 is not his only contribution, Nawaz Sharif’s vision extended beyond defence. He envisioned a Pakistan that was economically empowered, infrastructurally connected, and diplomatically respected. Often described as a pro-business leader, his focus on economic liberalization in the 1990s was a bold departure from Pakistan’s state-led development model. He privatized key industries, introduced reforms to attract foreign investment, and sought to integrate Pakistan into the global economy. His most enduring civilian legacy remains the motorway project, an ambitious and transformative initiative that began with the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2). Critics initially scoffed at the idea, calling it elitist and unnecessary. Today it stands as the backbone of Pakistan’s national road infrastructure, facilitating trade, tourism, and connectivity across provinces. The motorways reshaped travel, reduced distances, and laid the groundwork for a more integrated national economy.

Nawaz Sharif’s political journey has been anything but smooth.

While the nuclear program remains a defining legacy, his tenure also accelerated the development of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet in collaboration with China and modernized the armed forces through increased defence allocations and strategic alliances. One of the most transformative initiatives of his government was the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This multibillion-dollar project aimed to revitalize Pakistan’s infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and attract foreign investment. Through new motorways, energy projects, and port development, CPEC laid the foundation for long-term economic growth and integration into global trade routes.

At the same time, Nawaz Sharif’s government brought 3G and 4G internet services to Pakistan, enhancing digital access for millions. Investments in higher education and skill development, along with the strengthening of institutions like the Higher Education Commission, reflected a broader vision of inclusive progress. His era marked a drive toward national self-reliance, not just in defence, but in connectivity, knowledge and economic sovereignty. Energy shortages, which had long crippled the nation, were addressed head-on. Projects like the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant and Port Qasim LNG Terminal were completed in record time, reducing load-shedding and boosting industrial output. Yet for all his accomplishments, Nawaz Sharif’s political journey has been anything but smooth. He has been elected Prime Minister three times in 1990, 1997, and 2013 and each time, he was unable to complete his full tenure. The pattern is telling, not just of his political fate but of the systemic fragility that has long plagued Pakistan’s democracy. Civil-military imbalance, judicial overreach, and political engineering have all played roles in undermining elected governments, and Nawaz Sharif has been one of the most visible casualties.

Exiled in 2000, imprisoned in 2018 and disqualified under awfully contentious circumstances, Nawaz Sharif has endured some of the most turbulent chapters in Pakistan’s political history. Yet through it all, he has remained a central figure, steadfast, resilient and deeply rooted in the nation’s political consciousness. His trials have not diminished his relevance, they have reinforced his image as a leader shaped by adversity and committed to democratic values. Today he stands as a statesman, calm, seasoned and crucial in steering Pakistan through an era marked by deepening polarization, institutional uncertainty and economic strain. His governance style has consistently prioritized development, inclusivity and long-term planning over short-term populism. From expanding infrastructure to initiating strategic economic projects, his imprint on the country’s progress is undeniable.

Pakistan today is passing through a serious crisis struggling with soaring inflation, insecurity, and governance challenges. In such turbulent times, experience and clarity of vision are more valuable than ever. Nawaz Sharif offers both. His return to national relevance is not about personal revival; it signals the possibility of political stability, institutional balance, and a renewed focus on pragmatic solutions. May 28 stands as a symbol of his leadership defined not by convenience, but by difficult choices made in defence of national dignity. The nuclear tests of 1998 were not merely a show of strength; they were a strategic necessity. Had Pakistan not demonstrated its nuclear capability under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, India may have felt emboldened to act with impunity especially evident in the aggressive posture seen in May 2025. His decisive action then not only deterred future aggression but reshaped the strategic balance of South Asia. Nawaz Sharif’s past has undeniably shaped Pakistan’s trajectory, and it is entirely possible that his most important chapter is yet to come. In a moment demanding wisdom and steadiness, he may once again prove to be the guiding force Pakistan needs.

The writer is PhD in Political Science and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad. His area of specialization is political development and social change. He can be reached at zafarkhansafdar @yahoo.com and tweet@zafarkhansafdar