Pakistan’s freelance training generates $1.65 billion, IT committee pushes for more women in tech

Pakistan’s freelance training programs have brought in a remarkable $1.65 billion in revenue, according to a briefing given to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication. Ignite, the organization behind the initiative, shared that 4.6 million students have been trained across 19 batches. These programs offer 15 high-demand freelancing courses aimed at boosting the country’s digital economy.

However, the committee raised concerns over gender imbalance in participation. Only 28% of trainees were women, while 72% were men. Lawmakers stressed the urgent need to increase female involvement, calling for at least 50% representation. They stated that greater inclusion of women is crucial for long-term economic growth and digital innovation in Pakistan.

In response, Ignite was asked to provide a district-wise report of student participation from Balochistan to ensure fair regional access to training. Furthermore, the committee encouraged Ignite to promote its programs more widely among women and girls, especially in underserved areas. This, they noted, would help bridge the digital gender divide.

On a positive note, Ignite also announced the expansion of its course offerings. With the addition of 10 new programs, the total has now reached 25. These include training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, helping equip Pakistan’s youth with the skills needed for future jobs.

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Lawmakers criticized the absence of its CEO amid reports of planned asset sales. The committee directed PTCL to share all relevant contract clauses and ordered the CEO to appear at the next session for a detailed explanation.

Lastly, the committee confirmed the reappointment of the Sub-Committee under Gohar Ali Khan, keeping its members and Terms of Reference unchanged. The sub-committee will continue monitoring progress and developments in Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors.