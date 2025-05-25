Azma grieved at death of PTV Lahore GM’s father

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of the father of Dr. Qaiser Sharif, General Manager of PTV Lahore Centre. In her condolence message, the Minister Information extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, stating, “May Allah grant the departed soul a high rank in His mercy and bless the family with patience and strength in this difficult time.” She further said that she stands in solidarity with Dr Qaiser Sharif and his family during this hour of grief.