Scorching Heat in Pakistan

This summer, large parts of Pakistan, particularly South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, are once again reeling under an intense and prolonged heatwave. With temperatures soaring above 45 C in many areas, the blazing heat is not merely an inconvenience – it is a growing public health emergency that threatens the lives and well-being of millions, especially the poor and vulnerable.

For people living in small homes with tin roofs, with limited or no access to electricity, clean drinking water, or cooling systems, the heat can be unbearable and troublesome. Those who work outdoors, such as labourers, cart vendors, rickshaw drivers, and farmers, are at serious risk, as are children, elderly people, and patients with chronic illnesses. In such conditions, heat-related illnesses become common and potentially life-threatening.

One of the most immediate dangers is heat exhaustion, which can present with heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, and nausea. If ignored, this can progress to heat stroke – a medical emergency in which the body’s temperature regulating system fails and body loses its ability to control temperature, leading to high fever, confusion, unconsciousness, and even death as brain is cooked up in extreme body temperatures of more than 104 degree F. Dehydration is another serious issue. When the body loses more fluid than it takes in, blood pressure can drop, kidneys can suffer, and vital organs begin to shut down. This is especially dangerous in hot climates like ours, where water loss is rapid and often unnoticed until serious symptoms develop.

Extreme heat also worsens chronic illnesses. Patients with high blood pressure or heart disease may experience sudden increases in blood pressure or chest discomfort. The elderly are at a particularly high risk of strokes, as the heat concentrates the blood and puts additional stress on the cardiovascular system, increasing the chances of stroke and heart attacks. For diabetic patients, fluctuations in sugar levels are more likely in hot weather, particularly if appetite is reduced or if meals are missed. Kidney patients, already vulnerable to dehydration, can develop acute renal injury in a matter of days if fluid intake is not maintained.

Another growing concern is the rise in kidney stone formation during hot weather. When people do not drink enough water, the urine becomes concentrated, allowing salts and minerals to form stones. This can lead to painful episodes and even infections or obstruction of the urinary tract. Hot weather is a major precipitating factor for the high incidence of renal stones in the tropics.

As water becomes scarce and sanitation is compromised, cases of viral and bacterial diarrhea increase, especially among children.

Heat waves also bring a surge in infectious diseases. As water becomes scarce and sanitation is compromised, viral and bacterial diarrheal cases increase, especially among children. Poor storage of food, lack of refrigeration, and unsafe water sources all contribute to the problem. At the same time, mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue become more common as stagnant water accumulates in open containers, drains, and around homes. Insect and snake bites increase in numbers as these come out in large numbers due to the heat.

In recent years, another subtle but serious issue has emerged – the misuse of vitamin supplements, especially Vitamin D. Encouraged by aggressive marketing by pharmaceutical companies, many people now take high doses of Vitamin D without medical supervision. This trend has led to an increase in cases of hypervitaminosis D, a condition that causes nausea, vomiting, increased thirst, confusion, and in some cases, kidney damage due to elevated calcium levels in the blood and increased stone formation. During summer, when people are already dehydrated, the risk of complications from unmonitored supplement use becomes even more serious.

Despite these challenges, there are practical and low-cost steps that can help prevent many of these heat-related health issues, even in poor or rural settings. Staying hydrated is the most important step – drinking clean water frequently, even before feeling thirsty, can prevent dehydration and kidney complications. Avoiding tea, soft drinks, or caffeinated beverages in excess is also important. People should try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and if they must go out, they should cover their heads and wear loose, light-colored clothing. Simple methods such as using wet cloths on the head and body, taking frequent baths, or sitting in shaded, well-ventilated areas can help regulate body temperature.

Communities can also support one another. Temporary “cooling corners” in mosques, local shops, or roadside tents with water and fans can provide much-needed relief for people on the move. Local leaders and mosque loudspeakers can play a role in spreading awareness and issuing warnings during peak heat periods. It is also vital for people to recognise the signs of heat stroke and seek immediate medical help if someone faints, becomes confused, or develops a very high body temperature.

In conclusion, this heatwave is not just a weather event. It is a public health crisis that demands awareness, preparedness, and collective responsibility. By educating ourselves and those around us, by taking simple but effective preventive measures, and by demanding better support from health authorities and local governments, we can save lives. The current situation calls not only for individual action but also for policy-level changes – including better urban planning, improved access to clean water and electricity, and strict regulation of pharmaceutical marketing.

This summer, let us face the heat with knowledge, caution, and compassion and protect the health and dignity of every citizen, especially those who have the least resources to defend themselves.

The writer has served as a Meritorious Professor and Dean Faculty of Medicine at Dow University of Health Sciences and Civil Hospital Karachi for more than 33 years and has authored many books.

