Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan for diplomatic engagements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30, officials confirmed on Saturday. The high-level tour comes just days after Pakistan and India agreed to a rare ceasefire following their worst military escalation in nearly three decades.

PM Shehbaz will hold wide-ranging discussions with the leadership of all four countries. Talks will focus on bilateral relations, regional peace, trade, connectivity, and other pressing international issues. Officials said the Prime Minister will also personally thank these nations for their support during Pakistan’s recent standoff with India.

The visit follows violent clashes between Pakistan and India that began after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The crisis triggered heavy military responses from both sides before a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, de-escalating the situation.

PM Shehbaz will conclude his visit in Dushanbe, where he is scheduled to attend the International Conference on Glaciers on May 29 and 30. The summit, hosted by Tajikistan, will bring together global leaders to address climate change, melting glaciers, and water security—issues critical to the region’s future.

This multi-nation tour reflects Pakistan’s push for diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation following a tense period. By strengthening ties with neighboring and partner nations, PM Shehbaz hopes to enhance mutual trust, expand trade and energy links, and advance efforts toward regional peace and stability.