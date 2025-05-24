Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza, including children and aid seekers

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 15 people in Gaza on Saturday, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency. The attacks happened in different parts of the territory. One early morning strike in Khan Yunis killed a couple and their two small children. Another drone strike killed at least five people waiting for aid trucks near the city.

Wissam Al-Madhoun, a relative of the victims, said an F-16 missile destroyed the entire house. “What did this child do to Netanyahu?” he asked while mourning. People gathered in tears at Nasser Hospital as bodies wrapped in white cloth were laid out. Israel’s military did not confirm the strikes but said it hit over 100 targets, including underground routes and militant sites.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed operations, Gaza’s health ministry says over 3,700 people have died. The total death toll of the war is now more than 53,900, with most being civilians. Airstrikes have become more frequent, and the number of injured is also rising daily. Many fear more attacks in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warns of a worsening humanitarian crisis. UN Chief Antonio Guterres called this the “cruellest phase” of the conflict. There is very little food and medicine. Water supplies are also low due to damaged pipelines. The Gaza City municipality warned of a water crisis if urgent repairs don’t happen soon.

In addition, the World Food Programme said 15 aid trucks were looted last week. They urged Israel to allow faster aid entry. Hunger and fear are spreading fast across Gaza. As temperatures rise, basic needs like food and water are getting harder to find. Still, people continue to wait, hoping for peace and help.