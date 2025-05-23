Ministry of finance sets june 10 for budget presentation in national assembly

Pakistan’s federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 will be formally presented in the National Assembly on June 10, confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance. The Economic Survey of Pakistan, which outlines the economic performance and key indicators for the outgoing fiscal year, will be released a day earlier on June 9.

This new timeline replaces the previously scheduled date of June 2 for the budget presentation. The change comes amid ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which are seen as crucial for the country’s economic stability and access to future financial support.

Sources said that today marked the final day of the current round of talks with the IMF, but no agreement has been reached yet on fiscal targets, tax reforms, or subsidy reductions. Talks will continue into next week, as both sides try to bridge differences on key budgetary matters that could determine the next phase of the IMF support program.

The upcoming budget is expected to focus on broadening the tax base, reducing the fiscal deficit, and addressing inflation and energy sector reforms, in line with IMF recommendations.