India playing with fire through its narrative, says Pakistan army spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has warned that India is playing with fire through its aggressive rhetoric. Speaking to the BBC, he stated that while Pakistan desires peace, it is fully prepared for war if one is imposed.

The Army spokesperson emphasized that nuclear war between India and Pakistan would be “foolish” and catastrophic for both countries. He described the idea of nuclear conflict as unthinkable and irrational, warning that any military escalation would lead to mutual destruction.

Despite recent tensions, General Sharif highlighted that Pakistan has acted responsibly and worked to avoid escalation. However, he said that India is pushing a false and outdated narrative, trying to create conditions for military conflict. He accused New Delhi of repeating baseless claims and warned that a spark could ignite conflict at any time.

Responding to allegations of cross-border involvement in militant activity, the DG ISPR said Pakistan is willing to act against any individual proven to be involved. “If India has evidence, it should share it,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to accountability and regional peace.

The current conflict started when India blamed Pakistan for a recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, India launched a series of airstrikes on May 6–7, which prompted Pakistan to launch Operation Banyan Mersous. A ceasefire was announced on May 10 by former US President Donald Trump, temporarily halting military action between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.